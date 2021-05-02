Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

