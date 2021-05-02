Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 5,031,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,208. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

