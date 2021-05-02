Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

