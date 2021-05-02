Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

