Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.78 on Friday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

