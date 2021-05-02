Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

