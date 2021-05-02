Zacks: Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Several analysts have commented on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CEMI opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

