Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.96. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 393,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

