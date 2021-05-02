Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 555.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

LOB traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 263,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

