Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.99. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.18. 30,945,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57. Microsoft has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

