Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

RCM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,037,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.