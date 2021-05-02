Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Avient reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $7,315,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

