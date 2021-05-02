Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

