Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

