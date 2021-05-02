Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $196.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.70 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $830.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $852.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $872.32 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

DIN traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. 218,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

