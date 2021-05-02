Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $217.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.40 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $895.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

