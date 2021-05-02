Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 116,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,486. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

