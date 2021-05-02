Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 6,048.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

