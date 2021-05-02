Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

