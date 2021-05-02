Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

