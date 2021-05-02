Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.70 million and the lowest is $268.62 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

