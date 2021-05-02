Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

