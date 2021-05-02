Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

CMP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. 183,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.