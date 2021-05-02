Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. 1,718,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,417. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

