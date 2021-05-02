Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $456.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.46 million to $464.60 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,539. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Farfetch by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Farfetch by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.