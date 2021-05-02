Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.11. 517,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,501. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 290.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

