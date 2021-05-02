Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.11. 517,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,501. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 290.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.