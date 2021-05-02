Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

