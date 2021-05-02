Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

