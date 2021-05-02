Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.18.

EXK stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

