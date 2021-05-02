Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

