Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.