Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Shares of SHWDY stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

