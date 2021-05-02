Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $379,538.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,835.64 or 1.00126289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $833.89 or 0.01469042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.00552383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00366694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00224621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,651,205 coins and its circulating supply is 10,621,705 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.