ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Short Interest Update

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ZaZa Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. ZaZa Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.