Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zedge by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

ZDGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

