ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 14,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

