Zloadr (ZDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,982.70

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Zloadr has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $131,982.70 and $6,913.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

