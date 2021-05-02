ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $1.20

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002109 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $485,788.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 3,897,435 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

