Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3,885.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,407,053 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Zscaler stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.