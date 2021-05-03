-$0.03 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

