-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 5,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,940. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

