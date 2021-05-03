$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

