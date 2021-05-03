$0.14 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

EGO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. 2,690,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

