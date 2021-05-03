$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.35. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 90,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,935. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

