$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.73. Macy’s posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 218,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

