-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 476,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -233.22 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

