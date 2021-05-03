$0.37 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

