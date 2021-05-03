-$0.58 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 6,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,776. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

