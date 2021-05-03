$0.82 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.74. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $729.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.92.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

