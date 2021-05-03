$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 351.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,183. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

